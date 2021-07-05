Bandits attack school in Kaduna, Nigeria, abduct students

Bandits have on July 5, 2021 attacked Bethel Secondary School, Maramara in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State in north central Nigeria and abducted an unspecified number of students.

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Abuja

