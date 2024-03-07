Advanced system to boost cancer treatment in Kenya

Cancer patients in the country are set to have some relief, following Kenya’s acquisition of a critical treatment system for the disease, the first of its kind in the region.

The advanced Cobalt 60 radiotherapy calibration system was unveiled by Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, as she oversaw the unveiling of Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) 2023-27 strategic plan.

The Cobalt 60 radiotherapy calibration system, the first of its kind in East Africa, was procured through collaboration between Kebs and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The system is poised to revolutionise cancer treatment in the country by ensuring precise radiation doses, thereby maximizing treatment effectiveness while minimising associated side effects.

Advancement in healthcare

Ms Miano termed the acquisition of the Cobalt 60 radiotherapy calibration system as a “significant advancement in healthcare” noting the crucial role of precise calibration in administering cancer treatment.

At the same time, Kebs unveiled its strategic plan that will guide it until 2027 with an aim to pursue improvements in the healthcare and industrial sectors.

The Strategic Plan 2023-2027 is also aimed at bolstering the competitiveness of locally manufactured products in the global market.

Quality control processes

“Adherence to quality standards is very important in penetrating international markets,” CS Miano said.

She also highlighted the challenges faced by Kenyan enterprises in meeting stringent export market requirements, primarily attributed to non-compliance with quality control processes.

The Ministry exuded hope that Kebs’ plans running to 2027 would support and facilitate small enterprises access the international markets, through providing a roadmap for standardization and enhancing their acceptability in regional and international markets.