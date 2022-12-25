A not so merry Christmas as festivities basket shrinks for Kenyans

Christmas is undoubtedly the most expensive holiday season in Kenya, with families spending more than usual for the festivities at the end of every year.

Traditionally, the festive season has been a time of abundant – and sometimes extravagant – shopping among the middle-class.

However, that will not be the case for most households this year as the price upswing of essential commodities in the last year has shrunk the Christmas basket, as times change and economies ride on inflation.

Now, Kenyans are faced with the daunting task of making budget cuts but still enjoy the festive season with their loved ones as the cost of critical household goods has gone up by 45 per cent compared to this period last year.

Ann Sigei says her family’s tradition is to cook at home, stay indoors and relax, which has become an option for most Kenyans since the pandemic hit two years ago.

Even if it does save on the cost of transport, parents opt to make the Christmas feast at home by bringing out the chapati rolling pin and pan, nyama choma and other special items they cannot afford on daily.

“We have spent about Sh30,000 more this month for transport, shopping and home projects,” Ann says.

Her wish was that her family of five would travel upcountry to bring the year to an end with other family members they have not seen for long.

Instead, they saw it fit to have her extended family visit her home.

Apondi Okoth also shares Ann’s pain. She told the Sunday Nation that in December alone, she has spent three times of what she usually does in other months.

Naivas Supermarket Chief Commercial Officer, Willy Kimani, said the retailer has witnessed a variation in consumer habits this season compared to other years.

Customers are resorting to reducing quantities bought to match their budgets.

“In a larger sense, the Kenyan consumer is still earning the same but prices have gone up. We’re witnessing is customers changing the pack size and in some instances changing the multi-pack. If, for example, if I was buying a 10-pack I’m now buying an eight-pack,” Mr Kimani told the Nation.

“Traditional consumer goods like cooking oil, flour and cosmetics are moving normally. What is possibly going to be a change is in things like clothing and some of the back-to-school items that families usually combine with Christmas shopping.”

In a recent report by global fintech company, WorldRemit, Kenyans spend 25 per cent more on food alone during the festivities than last year.

The report adds that the total cost of Christmas spending per household with an average of four family members is around Sh26,085.

But ince the data did not include transport as one of the costs, Kenyans are expected to spend more.

Ten years ago, the cost of Christmas was almost 50 per cent lower when the overall inflation rate stood at 3.2 per cent by the end of that year.

As of November 2022, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) reported that the inflation was at 9.5 per cent.

A simple comparison of a Kenyan’s basic Christmas shopping list in 2012 and 2022 shows an increment in consumer prices of commodities.

A kilo of beef with bones retailed at an average of Sh322.95 in 2012. It now goes for Sh474.52, an increase of 46.9 per cent.

The price of a two-kilogramme bag of fortified maize flour has increased from Sh112.36 to Sh177.78 or 58.22 per cent.

Cooking oil became one of the most expensive shopping items this year as prices of crude palm oil shot up due to limited palm oil exports from Indonesia and the Ukrainian crisis.

A litre now retails at Sh344.51. It used to go for Sh229.70 a decade ago.

A kilo of sugar increased by Sh34.71, now retailing at Sh156.78 from Sh122.07.

In September, the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) wrote an open letter to President William Ruto as he stepped into office.

Fewer bottles of beer, bread

The association urged the new President to spare Kenyans the pain of inflation adjustment that saw a 6.3 per cent increase on excise duty rates on a number of products, including petroleum and alcoholic beverages.

Unfortunately, the adjustment was implemented in October as proposed.

Apondi pictured her holiday being spent in the Coast but the increasing burden of inflation has made her chances wither.

“We will be travelling upcountry to celebrate with our parents and extended family. It is honestly cheaper than going to Mombasa,” she says.

“The children have a lot to entertain themselves almost for free. For parents, we get to relax from the hustle and bustle that we are used to in the city.”

Apondi and her family will be driving to their family’s home in Oyugis - some 322 kilometres from Nairobi.

She will spend an estimate of Sh10,000 for a round trip on petrol, which currently stands at Sh 178.05 a litre.

Just 10 years ago, it was Sh 113.64 per litre meaning she would have spent about Sh6,000 on fuel for the whole trip.

“We planned and saved up for this throughout the year so that we do not have to feel the pressure of spending money we do not have and worry about going broke before January,” she says.

Bus companies like Easy Coach have increased fare. If Apondi’s family of five were to travel to Oyugis by bus, they would have to pay Sh2,000 per head for a one-way ticket. This means that they would use Sh20,000 on transport alone.

The WorldRemit survey predicts that many families around the world, including Kenya, should expect to spend up to 156 per cent of their monthly income on Christmas because of increasing inflation.

Even for those who love frothy drinks, the pain on their wallets is real.

As alcohol consumption increases during the festive season. A 500ml of Tusker now goes for Sh205.42. That is almost double the price of the beverage in 2012.

Tom Kitheghe would usually only go out for drinks with friends twice a month. The frequency of ‘making merry’ has shot up to twice a week in December.

“I was out every night from Thursday to Sunday last week. My friends and I have had to cough up Sh7,000 to Sh12,000 at the end of our fun night. The bill alone is enough to sober you up. December becomes more expensive because of the increased frequency of going out to drink,” he says.

Even young adults with no children have had to cut down on taking fun trips out of town.

Meshack Kaburi and his friends usually went to the Coast to take a dip in the Indian Ocean and soak up the sun at least two times in a year.

The financial woes of 2022 hit their pockets, pushing them to lessen their partying to once a year.

“I was not even able to make it for that trip. We also used to go on road trips to other parts of the country at least three times every year but we only managed to do it once in 2022,” he says.

He adds that drinking habits have also been affected as he would rather have his Sh220 Tusker beer that he buys from his local wines and spirits joint at home than going to a club and buying a bottle of whiskey or gin for Sh4,500.

A smart move he made in November was stocking up on alcohol that was on offer through the Black Friday sales. Online stores and supermarkets were seen selling 500ml beer and ciders at as little as Sh100.

“We have tighten up our belts, even reducing the shopping we usually do when we travel upcountry. We used to go with five packets of flour, now we can only do two. Six loaves of bread have been reduced to three. Four kilogrammes of sugar for tea, which should always be available in the homestead, has now been reduced to only two,” he told the Sunday Nation.

Maureen Milgo, a Nairobi resident, feels the financial pinch after spending more on toys and Christmas decorations than she normally would.

“Entertaining the children at play areas and hosting family and friends since the youngsters are on holiday until the end of January will definitely mean spending more than usual. I would have also loved to travel but it is difficult and expensive to be on the road with young children since I also have a newborn,” she says.

Parents who recently received their children’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination results are in a celebratory mood will also have to keep promises they made to the children.