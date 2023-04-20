Field Marshal Muthoni Kirima thanks Mama Ngina for buying her house

Field Marshal Muthoni Kirima on Thursday visited Mama Ngina Kenyatta to thank her for helping her family, including settling her Sh4.7 million bank loan and buying her a house.

She gifted Mama Ngina with goats, a pot, a three-legged stool, a traditional tray, a kiondo (African basket) and food sourced from her farm.

During the occasion that took place at Mama Ngina's Muthaiga home, Field Marshal Muthoni Kirima was accompanied by over a dozen members of her immediate family and a handful of Kikuyu elders.

Ms Kirima, a retired top-ranking fighter in the Mau Mau uprising, also thanked Mama Ngina for accepting her invitation to Nyeri on April 1, last year, to shave her dreadlocks.

The act, said Ms Kirima, signified the end of the struggles that she and many others endured to secure the country from British colonial rule.

When she came into the limelight last year for shaving her dreadlocks that she had for 70 years, she explained that the government had met her desires, even though she did not disclose which specific desires had been addressed.

The country gained independence

"I cut my hair because it has been a long journey. I started keeping this hair in 1952 and after more than 70 years, I needed to get rid of them. I now feel like a young girl. Most of the Mau Mau fighters took a vow that they will never shave until the country gained independence" said Muthoni.

While appreciating Ms Kirima’s visit, Mama Ngina said that the dreadlocks will be taken to the museum to serve as a reminder to future generations and visitors from all over the world of the sacrifices that Kenyan freedom fighters made to liberate the country from colonial rule.

Mama Ngina Kenyatta also disclosed that she felt honoured to have been selected as the one to shave the freedom fighter’s hair.

She stated that keeping the hair for such a long time signified the perseverance that the freedom fighters underwent under harsh colonial rule and should be held in high regard.

“Dreadlocks were the hairstyle that was associated with the Mau Mau while fighting in the forest as they barely had time to properly groom their hair, making it to lock,” she said.



