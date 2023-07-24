7 out of 10 Kenyans feel country headed in wrong direction: Infrotak

72 percent of Kenyans feel the country is headed in wrong direction, a poll conducted between July 3 and July 8 by Infotrak shows.

This sentiment is particularly strong in the Nyanza and Western regions, where 82 percent and 79 percent of the population, respectively, believe the country is on the wrong track.

On the other hand, only 15 percent of Kenyans have expressed optimism in the government, stating that the country is heading in the right direction. The regions with higher percentages of confidence in the country's direction are Central (32 percent), North Eastern (31 percent), and Rift Valley (19 percent).

78 percent of Kenyans are against the Finance Act, 2023 with only 22 percent in favour of it.

93 percent believe high cost of living is as a major concern.

The data also reveals a clear indication of public discontent with the leadership. A staggering 75 percent of Kenyans place the blame for the country's wrong direction on the President. The Executive is held responsible by 9 percent of the population, while 4 percent blame the government. Interestingly, some citizens also feel that the blame lies with the people, as 3 percent attribute the situation to their fellow citizens. Moreover, 1 percent point fingers at religious leaders as contributors.

The survey had 2,400 respondents.



