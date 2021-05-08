50 female journalism students from 5 varsities set for mentorship

Female journalism students from five Kenyan universities are pictured with their mentors and Mr Eric Watnik, the Acting Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy, during the launch of a mentorship programme at Brackenhurst Hotel in Limuru on May 8, 2021. 
 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Mercy Njoroge  &  Caroline Wafula

What you need to know:

  • Acting Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy, Mr Eric Watnik, noted that the mentorship is crucial to addressing gender imbalance in the media.

The fourth edition of the Female Journalists Mentorship Programme was launched on Saturday, bringing together a fresh cohort of journalism and mass communication students from five local universities.

