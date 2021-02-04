cancer
Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

16 per cent of Kenyans likely to get cancer before age 75

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Breast, lung, colorectum, prostate and stomach cancer account for 8.9 million cases globally.
  • The most prevalent cancer in women is breast and cervical, while men usually get oesophagus and prostate cancer.

  • Kenya has a free vaccination plan with two doses, six months apart, for 10-year-old girls.

Sixteen out of every 100 Kenyans are likely to get cancer before the age of 75, and 12 are also likely to die before the same age, new statistics show.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South Sudan tightens anti-Covid rules as cases rise

  2. Myanmar generals order restricted access to Facebook

  3. UN says Myanmar coup must fail

  4. Ruling on Sonko's detention over terror claims postponed

  5. FAO's locust projections unreliable, says Munya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.