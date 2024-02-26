Kenyans get reprieve as Social Health Insurance (SHIF) contributions delayed

Kenyans can breathe a sigh of relief as Cabinet Secretary for Health, Susan Nakhumicha, has announced a delay in the commencement of contributions to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF). Originally scheduled to begin in the first week of March, contributions will now start in July 2024, with registration of members taking place from March to June 30.

CS Nakhumicha has made the announcement during the National Validation Workshop on the Social Health Insurance regulations. She was responding to the chair health committee at the Council of Governors, Muthomi Njuki who requested the government not to rush with the process but instead engage with the counties and other stakeholders.

Previously, CS Nakhumicha had announced next month as the start date for contributions, stating that legal and regulatory hurdles had been cleared.

After today's validation exercise, which involved receiving feedback from different stakeholders, the Statutory Instruments Act requires that it goes to Parliament for approval.



