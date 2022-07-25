PSC appoints Sarah Kioko as acting Clerk of National Assembly

The Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) has appointed Ms Sarah Kioko as the acting Clerk of the National Assembly pending the recruitment, appointment and confirmation by the House of the substantive office holder.

Ms Kioko, currently the House’s Senior Deputy Clerk, takes over from Mr Michael Sialai from August 1, 2022.

Mr Sialai, who is due to retire at the end of this month, has since been appointed by President Kenyatta as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Namibia.

The PSC decision was made on July 12, 2022 after the interviews that had been scheduled for the position the following day, were postponed after the Government Printer failed to gazette July 13, 2022 as the special sitting of the National Assembly.

The PSC chaired by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi had lined up the approval of the new Clerk of the House as one of the businesses to be transacted by the House during the special sitting.

Mr Muturi has confirmed the appointment of Ms Kioko noting that the interviews for the substantive Clerk will be held at a later date.

“The matter is on hold and we appointed Ms Sarah Kioko to act,” Speaker Muturi told Nation.Africa, a position that was confirmed by Eldas MP Adan Keynan, a member of the PSC.

“Ms Kioko will serve in an acting capacity until a new Clerk is competitively recruited, appointed by the commission and confirmed by the House in line with the constitution and the law,” said Mr Keynan.

Four candidates are battling to succeed Mr Sialai.

They are two Senior Deputy Clerks of the Senate Mr Ali Mohamed and Ms Eunice Gichangi, Ms Kioko and Mr Samuel Njoroge, the Legislative and Procedural Services Director in the National Assembly.

Article 128 of the Constitution provides that there shall be a Clerk for each House of Parliament, appointed by the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) with the approval of the relevant House.