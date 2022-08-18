Kuppet, Knut now shift allegiance from Raila to Ruto

Two teachers' unions have sent congratulatory messages to President-elect William Ruto on his poll victory.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers(Kuppet) and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) said they are ready to work with his government and promised to accord him total support.

Kuppet secretary general Akelo Misori said they affirm their commitment to partner with his government in the interest of Kenyan teachers and the education sector.

“We extend our congratulations to President-elect William Samoei Ruto and affirm our commitment to deepening our partnership with the government in the interest of Kenyan teachers and the education sector as a whole,” said Mr Misori.

Mr Misori also applauded Kenyans for maintaining peace throughout the election period.

“Kuppet applauds the people of Kenya for the peaceful and democratic exercise of their right to vote in the August 9 General Elections. We commend all political parties, candidates and voters for the vibrant campaigns and eventually turning up to determine the country’s future at the ballot box,” he said.

On their part, Knut secretary general Collins Oyuu said teachers look forward to seeing a united nation in Dr Ruto’s hands and a stronger administration that will prioritise education, the future of children and proper management of teachers’ labour issues.

“Pursuit for political leadership calls for intensive persuasion to the population towards winning their support to our dream positions; this you have done and won the hearts of more Kenyans than your competitors. Your reconciliatory tone in your acceptance and maiden speech after you were declared winner has even encouraged us more after you affirmed that it was a competition and not enmity,” said Mr Oyuu.

He added: “We therefore promise you total support as the president elect and wish you well as you take over the very challenging roles of heading our nation."

During campaigns, both Knut and Kuppet endorsed Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua.