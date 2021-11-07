Kenyan, Stephen Omollo, appointed Plan International CEO

Plan International has appointed Kenyan Stephen Omollo as its new chief executive officer.

Mr Omollo will replace Raj Nooyi, who will continue to serve as Plan International’s interim CEO, in early 2022.

Making the announcement, Chair of the Members’ Assembly and International Board of Plan International Ms Gunvor Kronman described Mr Omollo as a powerful advocate for children’s rights and equality for girls.

She said the new CEO joins Plan International, following a global search, as it strives for a just world that advances children’s rights and equality for girls.

"We have been excited by his record of achievement, as well as his deep experience in advocacy, international development and humanitarian response," said Ms Kronman.

Mr Omollo has extensive international executive leadership experience in the humanitarian and development sector, having previously served at senior levels with the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, Commonwealth Secretariat and World Vision International.

Before joining World Vision International as vice president and Regional Director for Eastern Africa, he worked with IFRC as Chief for Humanitarian Diplomacy and as its Global Director of Partnerships and Resource Development in Geneva. He has also served as IFRC’s Chief Diplomatic Officer, and as Permanent Representative and Head of African Union Office in Addis Ababa.

Mr Omollo said he is excited to join Plan International.

“I am deeply inspired by the network of passionate and highly engaged champions of children’s rights and equality for girls, and grateful for the opportunity to accompany these employees and front-line workers to advance and advocate for positive change," he said.

With close to 10,000 staff worldwide, Plan International is active in more than 75 countries and promotes the rights of the world’s most vulnerable children, especially girls.