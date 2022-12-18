DP Rigathi Gachagua backs IG Japhet Koome on use of firearms by police

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has supported calls for police officers to use their guns “properly” to protect themselves.

Speaking after a church service in Samburu County yesterday, Mr Gachagua said police officers have a right to protect themselves whenever their lives are in danger. He urged the public to support and respect police officers.

“For police officers to protect you, they must protect themselves, so do not try to provoke them,” he added. He said the Kenya Kwanza administration was keen on “restoring dignity” in and empowering the civil service to enable it help the government achieve its development goals. On Friday, Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome encouraged officers to use their guns to protect themselves while in danger.

He told them to disregard statements by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) against the excessive use of force by police officers. He promised to shield officers targeted by Ipoa, terming the oversight authority as “busybodies”.

On her part, Ipoa chairperson Anne Makori termed Mr Koome’s remarks as dangerous and vowed to go after rogue officers.

“Our attention is drawn to the unfortunate and dangerous statement attributed to the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome yesterday where he gave police officers a shoot-to-kill order against suspected criminals,” the Ipoa boss said in a statement.

Ms Makori hit out at IG Koome accusing him of going back on his pledge to reform rogue officers within the service.

She warned officers against following the directives of the Inspector-General, saying, criminal culpability would be borne individually.

Meanwhile, Mr Gachagua has pledged the government’s commitment to ending runaway insecurity in Samburu. He termed cattle rustling as an outdated cultural practice and asked those behind it to stop “and look for something else to do.”