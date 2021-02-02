Dismissal of member splits Media Council of Kenya

A boardroom war has erupted at the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) after chief executive David Omwoyo dismissed a member on claims that her appointment was irregular.

The action has triggered a flurry of exchanges between the CEO and MCK Board chairman Maina Muiruri, the Attorney-General’s office, the Ministry of ICT and a law firm.

One of the letters by Mr Omwoyo in our possession dated January 11, 2021 is addressed to Mr Muiruri.

Mr Omwoyo argues that Ms Tabitha Mutemi cannot be a member of the board on account that she is a public officer.

Ms Mutemi, who is in charge of corporate affairs, is events manager with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Suspicious expenditure

“The secretariat will no longer recognise Ms Mutemi as a board member of the Media Council of Kenya with immediate effect,” the letter copied to Ms Mutemi and ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, reads.

Mr Omwoyo told the Nation yesterday that Ms Mutemi is no longer with the MCK board.

“I confirm that Ms Tabitha ceased to be a member of the board,” he said.

In response to Mr Omwoyo’s actions, Kilonzo and Company Advocates, which represents Ms Mutemi dismissed as illegal her removal from the board, saying, its client is being targeted for questioning suspicious expenditure at the council.

“You have no jurisdiction to remove or purport not to recognise a member appointed by the Cabinet Secretary in a gazette notice,” Kilonzo and Company Advocates says.

“The Cabinet Secretary as the appointing authority is the only person who can cause the removal from office of Ms Mutemi."