Catholic Bishop Oseso says no blessing for same-sex unions

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nakuru Cleophas Oseso Tuka will not allow priests in the diocese to bless marriages between partners of the same sex.

This comes at a time when thousands of faithful from Nakuru and Baringo counties want direction from the church on the blessing of same-sex unions.

The faithful have been waiting for the right stand on the issue that has generated a lot of debate on social media.

At the same time, Bishop Oseso said the church is ready to bless same-sex couples if they are ready to be converted.

“If they (same-sex unions) want to change their ways of life like any other person who is a sinner who comes seeking repentance with a repentant heart and wants forgiveness, they can be blessed so that they change their way and lead a proper life that God wants all of us to live,” said the bishop.

This is the second time in less than a week that Bishop Oseso has made a strong statement on same-sex union since the Vatican landmark ruling.

On December 18, a declaration approved by Pope Francis said that Roman Catholic priests can administer blessings to same-sex couples as long as they are not part of regular church rituals or liturgies.

Pope Francis approved blessings for same-sex couples on December 18, 2023. Photo credit: Tiziana Fabi | AFP

In his New Year Message, while preaching at the Christ The King Cathedral in Nakuru City, Bishop Oseso stated: “The blessings of the same sex union fundamentally goes against what the church teaches.”

He added: “Since time immemorial even the scriptures have stated clearly that marriage is between a man and a woman and there is nowhere the church can allow same-sex people to be blessed in the church.”

But in his strongly-worded New Year Message Bishop Oseso said: “We as the African Church and the Conference of Catholic Bishops have stated very clearly that we believe in the sanctity of marriage, which is blessed between a man and a woman.

“We categorically refute same-sex blessings, and we shall never allow it to take place in our churches.”

However, he said Christians need to pray for their brothers and sisters who are already in same-sex unions.

“We need to pray for their conversion so that they can truly know their God-given identity as Christians,” he said.

Bishop Oseso said the African church cannot be swayed by the popular cultures in the global north that are promoting same-sex marriages.

“We as a church must have a strong stand and that's what gives us the distinction and makes us different from any other person. If we don’t hold those fundamentals of our faith, we shall be open to abuse and adopt those new cultures and philosophies that are emerging in our society today from the Western world,” said Bishop Oseso.

At the same time, the cleric said that Kenya is not heading in the right direction as the promises made by the government have not been fulfilled.

“The cost of living and the runaway unemployment amongst young people is something of great concern,” said Bishop Oseso.