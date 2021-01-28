Boys are burning down schools because they’ve been neglected

Stories on schools going up in smoke abound, but has anyone noticed something peculiar — like I did?

Quick analysis of recent fire incidents reveals that the majority are learning centres for boys.

Most of the students arrested and charged for attacking school workers, their teachers and fellow learners are also male.

This makes us wonder: Just what could be wrong with the boy child? Why are young men becoming violent to extent of wanting to kill their parents and teachers?

During the long Covid break, I undertook some projects aimed at supplementing my family’s income and it is during this time that reality of life, as a young man, struck me.

Many boys are struggling to get by. Some lack basic needs— including food, clothing and shelter. Boys are struggling to get money for airtime, bundles, watching football and yes, betting.

During the long break, many resorted to menial jobs— including weeding, quarrying, building and construction, and boda boda.

Boy child is suffering

The long and short of it is that the boy child is suffering. The government, foreign donors, the private sector, NGOs, religious leaders and even parents in our families seem to be more concerned about the plight of the girl child.

I do not support the violence in our schools but, since teachers are now the new parents, they should take measures to address issues affecting boys.

Some lost their parents, others are struggling financially and others who used to provide for their families are confined in schools and this leaves them frustrated.

These boys should be given time to adjust to the new way of life and given proper counsel. Before police arrest suspected arsonists in schools, let them first address what is ailing these boys.

Teachers should also handle them with compassion and care.

Just like girls, male students should be listened to and be involved in decision-making in schools.

The harshness that characterises staff rooms in boy schools should also be looked into. In many cases, the so called ‘harsh teachers’ are the root cause of the trouble in our schools.

Francis Njoroge, 20, is second year engineering student at Moi University.

