42 picked to battle for Miss World Kenya Sh250,000 prize money and crown

The journey to claiming a prize money of Sh250,000 has begun for 42 women who will be battling it out for the Miss World Kenya 2022 crown.

This year’s pageant was officially launched on Tuesday in a colourful event at Holiday Inn in Two Rivers Mall, Nairobi.

More than 1,000 women from all over the country applied for the competition hoping to replace the reigning Miss World Kenya Sharon Obara.

The vetting process closed on November 15 with the Miss World Secretariat announcing the shortlist of the 42 women who made the cut.

“The 42 lucky ladies will now be going into a boot camp beginning 28th November until 9th December. It is at the boot camp where the girls undergo extensive training on etiquette, public speaking, catwalk and modelling skills, personal grooming and the discipline required as a Kenyan representative on the global stage,” Ms Obara told Nation Life&Style.

Besides the training at the boot camp, there will be an in-house competition among the 42, where some of the participants will be eliminated.

“For the 12 days they will be at the boot camp, the 42 will also be subjected to rounds of elimination. They will compete in various assignments and judges will be on standby to give scores, eliminating those who will rank low. Only 16 finalists will make it to the finals,” Ms Obara added.

The crowning of the new Miss World Kenya 2022 will be held on December 10 at the Two Rivers Mall.

In this year’s edition, Miss World Kenya will be celebrating 50 years of its existence in Kenya.

The prestigious pageant is franchised by Ashleys Kenya headed by director Terry Mungai.

Every year, the pageant attracts thousands of participants across the country. The franchise says it has been able to impact the lives of over 5,000 youth in the last decade through its social and entrepreneurial activities.

In August last year, the reigning Miss World Kenya walked away with Sh250,000 after beating 15 other contestants to take over the crown from Maria Wavinya, the 2019 Miss World Kenya.

Chanton Kwamboka, who came second, was awarded Sh150,000 while the second runner up Mary Kwamboka pocketed Sh70,000.

Ms Obara represented Kenya at the Miss World finals in December in Puerto Rico where she battled for the global title with 141 other contestants, finishing in the top 15.

Kenya has won the Miss World Africa tittle four times in the last five years.

The pageant enables participants to contribute towards various charitable causes, to showcase numerous cultures, and make an impact. It has played a role in launching several creative careers.

It is also a training ground for the advertising and entertainment industry and is now shaping up to be a launch pad for NFTs in Kenya.