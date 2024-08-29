Women’s gym wear: Fashion statement or mere thirst traps?

Comedian Sande ‘Dr Ofweneke’ Bush recently voiced his concern over a new trend gathering pace in the urban towns precisely Nairobi, where women are getting too comfortable wearing tight gym outfits to town.

Dr Ofweneke referred to the popular Crunch Bar gym tights that are currently a hot cake sale thanks to their rather unique design. A walk to a gym in Nairobi on any day, you can rest assured to find almost all women rocking those Crunch bar tights that come in different shades, paired with tight crop tops or just sports bras.

Some have questioned the motif of those women rocking gym wear that is extremely revealing or overly skimpy. “For instance, there is this lady who loves to wear trendy tights that reveal her private area. To me that is not classy, it is beyond skimpy.” Felix, a gym trainer lamented to Saturday Nation.

However, Christy Dancer a Lifestyle blogger argues on Quora, that it would be harsh to judge women and what they pick to wear to the gym.

“Gym clothes in general are fairly skimpy. I’ve seen both men and women wearing clothes ‘too skimpy’ for my taste. Back in the 1950s or so, there was a famous fashion designer named Coco Chanel who said a woman should get dressed, then look at herself in the mirror, and take off one accessory. In the same fashion, I’d suggest going to the gym and looking at the skimpiest clothes being worn by a person of your gender. Then dress a bit more conservative than that,” Dancer argues.

Ideally, there is no universally agreed-upon standard for what constitutes inappropriate gym attire. However, it should cover the private areas while allowing freedom of movement and breathability during exercise.

“One of the most important elements I consider when picking my gym wear is the fit and the colour, it has to complement my skin tone. I am most comfortable with the high-waist leggings because when I want to squat, I don’t want to be distracted thinking that my butt crack is showing,” says Beth Alada, a Nairobi-based Interior Décor Designer.

“Also, they should have a waistband that snatches my waste so that whenever I’m engaged in squats exercises I am not exposing myself or when I am executing burpees the leggings can’t roll down” she adds.

Nelly Mwendwa, who works as a Contractor, agrees. “I always select tights that are firm around the waist area because of workouts such as squats so that I don’t have to keep pulling the pants up. The tights should also be good at absorbing sweat and breathable.” Ms Mwendwa.

Skimpily dressing at the gym is subjective. Photo credit: Shutterstock

Ms Alada, also notes there is some type of unspoken pressure to dress skimpily to the gym. “I have observed some ladies rocking gym kits that aren’t fit and this makes them look weird. Some do this because they probably want to look sexy, even though sometimes it is never the case. After all, there is the issue of one’s body physique at play here. People’s bodies are different, what looks good on me might not be the same case with you, even if it fits.”

For Ms Mwendwa, skimpily dressing at the gym is subjective. “I have my reservations in regards to what someone chooses to wear to the gym. There is gym wear I see that looks uncomfortable for the wearer and the people around her. A good example is when one is doing burpees and the top is pretty low around the bust area, then the breasts might spill out. That makes me cringe. For me, I prefer gym wear that covers the body well without showing any cleavages.” Nelly reiterates.

Nelly however notes there peer influence, especially from fit ladies with well-defined goddess physiques affects how women dress in the gym. “Imagine coming to the gym as a beginner wearing a t-shirt and tracks maybe because you feel out of shape and don’t want to show your physique. Then you find someone in a booty shot and sports bra. You will feel out of place, like you don’t belong and so you will find yourself changing your gym wear to align with the environment. That’s pressure,” Nelly observes.

Away from the gym, women have started wearing these attires on the streets, especially with the entry of the Crunch Bar tights into the Kenyan market. “The tights are designed to ‘amplify’ the shape of your butt. They split your butt and give an impression of being well endowed. But if you have large hips, the Crunch tights stretch so you won’t see the butt splits. I think that’s why women fancy them, but I wouldn’t wear them even to the gym. For me they are more of loungewear” Beth explains.

Nelly too has her reservation on the popular Crunch bar tights. “I don’t like those pants because of how they slice the butt. Imagine doing squats in crunch pants and so when you are coming up it becomes uncomfortable and distractive for people behind you. Most of the time if I am working out next to a lady wearing the pants, I move away. I had a workout partner whose pants ripped around that butt line. I felt so embarrassed for both of us.”

Digital Content Creator Winnie Njenga. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

Winnie Njenga a Social media influencer and fashion model, doesn’t see a problem with women walking on the streets in gym wear as long as one is decent. “I am open-minded. If a wardrobe looks good on you why wouldn’t you rock it? Times have changed and I think we shouldn’t be too rigid when it comes to fashion, if the occasion allows I will rock my tights to town. What if all I want to do is stroll in the CBD?” Ms Njenga argues.

Pam Moige, a touring agent agrees with Winnie. “Women flow with the latest trends. Whereas the Crunch bar tights are supposed to be a gym trend, think of a lady who doesn’t go to the gym. It's no brainer that women love to stand out and fear missing out on a trend and so if one can’t wear it to the gym, then they naturally would have to find a way to rock it somewhere else.”

For Winnie, a desired look is essential for any woman. “To showcase the wardrobes I endorse; I must embody the desired look. Nothing gives you a clearer picture of how best your physique is than the gym kits. We might want to fault these wears, but the designers must have thought about these outfits before they came into existence.”



