My go-to hacks for a clean house in no time

Is there anything worse than walking into your home only to realise it looks like a pigsty? If you are trying to maintain a certain level of cleanliness but certain things somehow always get in the way—kids, work, or the love of a good nap—then certain hacks might come in handy.

When you are overwhelmed by mess and clutter all over your house, it is really hard to know where to even begin cleaning. I know the feeling.

Messy house? I know what it’s like to think there is too much to do and no energy or enough time, or helping hands. I know the discouragement of waking up full of ambition to finally tackle the out-of-control toys and the stacks of dishes, only to have your plans derailed by a fussy child.

Then there is that ‘special chair’ that often serves as a ‘laundry holder’ for freshly laundered clothes.

I have not come across a miraculous way of having a clean house; you have to put in the work. But it doesn’t have to be overwhelming; at least not when you can find simple products and some easy ways of dealing with the workload effectively, and fast.

Here are some hacks that may be of help:





White vinegar and baking soda are a go-to cleaning solution for your oven

A self-cleaning oven is supposed to incinerate the grease and crumbs in your oven and turns them into ashes. The self-cleaning function of an oven is not so reliable and it would be best to use a safe, natural, and super-effective method to get the job done. You could be dealing with some grease, stuck food, or fat residues.

Here’s what to do: Mix some baking soda with a few tablespoons of water to have a spreadable paste; generously apply the paste on the oven's interior surfaces and allow it sit overnight. When ready, spray a little vinegar over the baking soda residue then clean the oven with a wet towel.





Clean a cutting board with salt and lemon

The best way to maintain your wooden cutting board is to give it a good cleaning once in a while with salt and lemon.

How to do it: Sprinkle the board with coarse salt, cut a lemon in half and use it to scrub the salt on each side of the board. Let the solution sit for some minutes before cleaning the board with a sponge.





Remove odours from your couch using baking soda

Most living spaces have a couch or a soft chair to relax on, and it is important to clean them from time to time. Sometimes, sofas develop a foul odour, which requires time and effort to get rid of. Using baking soda can be an effective and time-saving way to clean your couch.

How to do it: Apply or sprinkle a layer of baking soda on your sofa. Let it sit there for a few minutes then vacuum. Baking soda will remove any unpleasant odours, and in case there are stains that need to be removed, consider using a mixture of white vinegar, washing-up liquid, baking soda, and warm water.





Old toothbrush to clean your keyboard

Every now and then, some dust, food particles or other particles can get stuck underneath the keys on a keyboard and prevent you from working properly. The easy solution is to clean your keyboard using an old toothbrush.





Stains from your shower head can be removed with vinegar

Vinegar is a veritable household ingredient that can be used for various purposes. It comes in handy in getting rid of stubborn stains.

Put vinegar in a plastic bag and place it over the showerhead, tie the bag with a rubber band. Ensure the shower head remains soaked for a while before cleaning it.