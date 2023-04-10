Tales of courage: Losing my leg has not stopped me from pursuing my football dream

Lucky Hinzano Mzee had always loved football and, from an early age, dreamt of being a great football player—in fact, he had hopes of being one of the best players in the world.

But, after suffering chronic arthritis, his dream was derailed in December 2002 when he was forced to undergo surgery to amputate his left leg, just nine days shy of his tenth birthday.

Three years after the surgery, Hinzano, a resident of Witu in Lamu, went back to the pitch on crutches and became even more determined to hone his talent in soccer, resolving that his disability would not stifle his dream.

The lack of a football team for People Living with Disability (PLWD) in the entire Lamu County, however, posed a great challenge for him. But still, that did not dampen his resolve to play football.

Nation.Africa recently caught up with the now 30-year-old in action at the Sports Ground in Kashmir within Lamu Island.

Lucky Hinzano Mzee in action at the Kashmir Sports Ground in Lamu Island. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

Full of energy and determination while on the pitch, he plays football with able-bodied teammates and opponents.

His tactics and skills in handling the ball make him a real star.

During an interview with Nation.Africa, Mr Hinzano quoted Mahatma Gandhi’s phrase that “Strength doesn’t come from the body but rather from the mind’s will.” He stressed that to achieve something in life, one has to have the will to pursue it.

“While aged 9 years in 2002, I lost my left leg owing to arthritis. I stayed home for two years, practicing walking with crutches. In the third year, I went back to the pitch and stuck to my football dream. I continued improving my skills through self-training, with the crutches in place. I knew football was my talent,” said Mr Hinzano.

He added, “I didn’t concentrate much on my challenge-disability since I knew it wasn't an inability. You never say you’re incapable or give in to negativity. That’s why I have worked hard to grow my talent and here I am, doing well in the game.”

Hinzano’s perseverance has earned him great success and respect both in his homeland in Lamu and outside.

Mr Hinzano was born in Boko Village in Witu, Lamu West in 1992; the second-born in a family of three children – two boys and a girl.

Their parents died when they were still young, and the three siblings were raised by uncles and aunts.

Currently, the father of one works as a Health Records Officer at Ibnusina Nursing Home and Pharmacy, a private facility in Lamu Old Town.

And even as he works and takes care of his family, Mr Hinzano still pursues his football dream.

What the future holds

Today, he is among the key players at the Mombasa Amputee Football Club International.

The club is registered under the Kenya Amputee Football Federation (KAFF) which recognises it as one of its affiliates in developing sports in Mombasa County and the Coast region as a whole.

In fact, Mombasa Amputee Football Club International is the reigning county champion among the 10 counties playing amputee football in Kenya.

Hinzano plays in the defence position (Number 2) on the pitch. Other times he plays as a winger (Number 7).

Mombasa Amputee Football Club International, which is made up of about 15 players and five officials, has been selected to represent Kenya in the International Club Qualifier in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania from April 29 to May 3.

Their qualifier match will be between them and Tanzania’s champions Sauti Parasports Club at Uhuru Stadium.

Mr Hinzano expressed gratitude for the progress so far made in growing his football talent, especially since he joined the club in 2020.

He is supposed to travel from Lamu to Mombasa every weekend for practice with his teammates but the lack of funds has been a hindrance to him. He also lacks special playing crutches and other sports kits.

“I need to always have money for traveling. Unfortunately, I have many times been forced to exercise with the non-disabled footballers here in Lamu unless a well-wisher comes out to hold my hand to enable me to travel to Mombasa for the practice every weekend on Saturday. We’ve volunteered to play for the club. No pay,” said Mr Hinzano.

He added that in life, one needs to fight for what one wants as nothing comes our way with ease.

Mr Hinzano pleaded with the government, leaders, and well-wishers to support inclusivity in sports to enable people living with disability to grow their talents.

“We need support. We hope to see amputee leagues and tournaments introduced, either county-based or national to enable more PLWD to be incorporated into such activities,” Mr Hinzano said.

He urged Governor Issa Timamy to prioritise games and sports facilities for people living with disability.

Bwana Tora and Fahad Mohamed, both not living with disability bit who play with Mr Hinzano at Lamu’s Kashmir Sports Ground, said descried him as a dedicated, hardworking, and jovial player.

“We always feel happy when playing with Hinzano. We’re proud of him. Despite having one leg and the crutches, he still takes it so naturally when playing as if he has both legs. He just keeps going forward. We challenge more PLWD in Lamu and countrywide to copy Hinzano. Let them feel free, come out, and play. It’s good for both the body’s health and the mind,” said Mr Tora.

Club needs

Geoffrey Kamande Kariuki, the Secretary-General of the Mombasa Amputee Football Club International, described Mr Hinzano said Mr Hinzano is “a magic boy when it comes to playing football. I like the way he plays. He is very confident and disciplined.”

He added, “My club depends on him so much. He gives fellow players morale. He is a key contributor to our club’s success so far.”

Mr Kamande appealed to well-wishers to fund the club to enable it grow.

Currently, the club is facing a series of obstacles, including lack of funds to facilitate players’ travel to Tanzania for the tournament they have been invited to represent Kenya.

They need at least Sh6.5 million to participate in the tournament.

The tournament will act as a build-up to the forthcoming African Cup for Amputee Football scheduled to take place in Cairo, Egypt, in November.

“Most of our national players come from the Coast and this tournament is crucial. All my players here have big dreams of not only joining the National Amputee Football team but rather, getting poached by foreign clubs. We already have three footballers playing for clubs in Turkey so far,” said Mr Kamande.

To make the journey to Tanzania a success, the club has organised a fundraising via Mchango, Paybill 891300, and Account Number 67314.