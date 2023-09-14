Financial security: How to teach children about money

Equipping children with the essential knowledge of managing money is a vital life skill that paves the way for their financial prosperity and self-reliance. Imparting this skill can however be a challenge to parents or guardians, especially ones without a financial background.

We spoke to James Ngane, a financial consultant at Cymes Consultants Ltd,who shares a guide. We delve into the significance of nurturing financial literacy in kids and offer practical advice on imparting the indispensable financial skills needed to navigate the intricate realm of finances. By comprehending the value of money, making astute financial decisions, and cultivating prudent saving and spending habits, children can establish the groundwork for a secure financial future.





Why educate children on money matters?

The essence of financial literacy

Financial literacy entails understanding and grasping the concepts and competencies required to make well-informed choices regarding money matters. Educating children about money empowers them with the wisdom to manage their finances responsibly, sidestep debt, and make prudent financial judgments as they mature.

In the same way a parent instils other values in a child at an early stage, is the same way they should apply financial literacy. This is because many studies have shown that children hardly challenge values they are introduced to at an early stage.

Long-term advantages for youth

Introducing the fundamentals of money management at a young age assists in fostering healthy financial behaviours that prove advantageous over a lifetime. By instilling principles such as savings, budgeting, and sensible spending, children cultivate a sense of financial accountability and autonomy.





Commencing early: Initiating core concepts

Imparting the concept of monetary value

One of the primary lessons in financial education involves helping children understand the significance of money. By explaining how money is earned through work and the diligence required to accrue it, children develop an appreciation for their resources and the importance of making well-considered decisions with their finances.

Discerning between needs and wants

Children often encounter difficulties discerning between their necessities and desires. Early education in distinguishing the two enables them to prioritise spending and make thoughtful choices regarding their expenditures. By helping them understand basic needs such as sustenance, clothing, and shelter versus wants like toys or entertainment, children can learn to make choices that align with their priorities and principles.

Essential budgeting skills

Introducing rudimentary budgeting skills aids children in grasping the notion of managing their money. Guide them through the process of allocating funds for various purposes, such as saving, spending, and giving. By involving them in decision-making and motivating them to monitor their expenses, children gain a tangible comprehension of budgeting and the significance of planning their financial resources.





Earning income: the significance of work

Nurturing entrepreneurial spirit

Instilling an entrepreneurial spirit in children offers a practical approach to teaching them about earning money and taking initiative. Encourage them to explore their passions and aptitudes, guiding them in establishing minor enterprises like baking and crafting ventures. This imparts not only the concept of work's value but also cultivates attributes such as ingenuity, problem-solving, and resourcefulness.

Chores and allowances within the household

Assigning age-appropriate household responsibilities linked to allowances imparts the connection between labour and earnings to children. Earning money through chores teaches them the significance of responsibility, self-discipline, and the rewards that accompany diligence. This also presents an opportunity to broach conversations about saving and spending choices as they manage their earnings. It is also good to introduce the concept of tax, by deducting a small amount from whatever you pay them for the chores.

Formulating savings goals

Aid children in establishing savings objectives to underscore the significance of saving for the future. Whether the goal involves purchasing a new plaything or striving for a long-term aspiration like higher education, a savings target fosters discipline and deferred gratification. Assist them in formulating a savings strategy and celebrate their milestones to keep their motivation high.





Prudent saving and thoughtful expenditure

Embracing the potential of saving

Educating children about the potency of saving from an early stage can profoundly impact their financial well-being. Delve into the concept of compound interest and how their savings can burgeon over time. Encourage them to set aside a portion of their earnings or gifts in a savings account and witness the growth of their funds.

Introduction to savings accounts

Familiarise children with the concept of initiating a savings account. Accompany them to a bank and elucidate the workings of an account, including the notion of accruing interest. Facilitate their understanding of the benefits of safekeeping their money and how it can appreciate over time.

Exercising delayed gratification

Instilling the art of delaying gratification is a valuable skill for children to acquire. Assist them in comprehending that postponing gratification and saving for something they genuinely desire can yield more satisfaction than impulsive purchases. Engage in discussions differentiating between immediate contentment and long-term objectives, urging them to prioritise spending in alignment with their values and aspirations.

Making informed decisions on expenditure

Inculcate in children the prowess of being discerning consumers by broaching the importance of making smart spending decisions. Urge them to contrast prices, peruse reviews, and contemplate the value and quality of a product prior to making a purchase. By nurturing critical thinking abilities, children can grasp the art of making informed choices and sidestepping wasteful or impulsive spending.

Grasping debt and credit

Introduction to borrowing

As children mature, it becomes imperative to introduce them to the concepts of borrowing and debt. Elaborate on the fact that borrowing entails acquiring a loan that necessitates repayment, often accompanied by interest. Engage them in discussions regarding responsible borrowing practices and the consequences of excessive indebtedness.

Prudent employment of debt

Educate children about the judicious utilisation of credit as they approach their teenage years. Illuminate the significance of maintaining a positive credit history and the potential ramifications it holds for their financial future. It is especially important to discuss access to mobile loans, the potential and the ramifications.

Forging a credit history

Guide older children in cultivating a favourable credit history. Elucidate how consistent and prudent financial conduct, such as punctual bill payments and responsible credit management, can contribute to a robust credit score. Stress the enduring benefits of a favourable credit history, whether in procuring loans, securing accommodations, or even procuring employment.





Establishing long-term objectives: Paving the way for future savings

Exploring long-term savings avenue

As children advance in age, introduce them to enduring savings alternatives, such as retirement accounts or investments. Delve into the advantages of commencing early and the exponential potential of compounding when it comes to amplifying their funds over time. Facilitate their comprehension of long-term aspirations and the weightiness of planning for their future fiscal security.

Introducing retirement savings

Although retirement might seem distant to children, educating them early about retirement savings imparts a robust sense of financial responsibility. Expound upon various retirement savings mechanisms and underscore the significance of consistent contributions to these accounts over time. Encourage them to ponder their extended financial goals and the lifestyle they envision during their retirement years.

Savings for higher education

Engage in discussions about the value of higher education and its associated costs with your child. Urge them to commence saving for their collegiate pursuits, even if it entails modest amounts. Familiarise them with savings plans and other investment options tailored to educational endeavours, which can facilitate funding for their future academic pursuits.





Nurturing investment basics: Cultivating capital growth

Clarifying investment alternatives

As children transition into their teenage years, initiate them into the principles of investing. Expound upon diverse investment options like stocks, bonds, or mutual funds, shedding light on the potential risks and rewards attached to each. Emphasize the indispensability of diversification and seeking professional counsel when making investment determinations.

Commencing with elementary investments

Encourage children to embark on their investment journey with straightforward and low-risk selections, such as a savings account or a novice-friendly investment platform. Assist them in grasping the essentials of procuring stocks or venturing into index funds. By commencing on a small scale and progressively augmenting their knowledge and proficiency, children can foster a robust foundation in the realm of investing.





Navigating the digital sphere: Online money management

Grasping online banking

In today's digital age, it is pivotal to acquaint children with the intricacies of online banking and financial administration. Initiate them into the basics of online banking, encompassing account access, transaction scrutiny, and online payment processing. Elucidate the significance of upholding secure passwords and implementing robust online security measures.

Digital modes of payment

Familiarize children with diverse digital payment avenues, including mobile wallets and online payment platforms such as M-Pesa or PayPal. Dissect the mechanics of these platforms and the convenience they offer in facilitating transactions. Tackle the subject of prudent digital money management, encompassing the monitoring of digital acquisitions and maintaining a secure online presence.

Upholding cyber security

In the digital milieu, it is imperative to educate children about cyber security and the potential hazards associated with divulging personal information online. Emphasize the gravity of crafting potent passwords, exercising caution against phishing attempts, and safeguarding their financial accounts. Motivate them to promptly report any suspicious activities and seek assistance from a reliable adult should they encounter online security concerns.

Inculcating astute consumer behaviour

Comparing prices and evaluating value

Imbue children with the significance of juxtaposing prices and assessing the value of a product or service before making a purchase. Urge them to engage in research and price comparisons across various stores or online platforms. Delineate the concept of value for money, taking into account factors such as quality, durability, and functionality.

Understanding advertisements

Empower children with critical thinking skills to decipher advertisements. Delve into the persuasive techniques employed in advertising and stress the importance of not being swayed solely by marketing ploys. Teach them to question claims, seek reliable information, and make educated choices rather than succumbing to impulsive purchases based on advertisements alone.

Sidestepping impulse buys

Impulse purchases can lead to wasteful spending and subsequent financial regrets. Educate children on strategies to circumvent such pitfalls, such as imposing a waiting period prior to buying, drafting a shopping list, or mulling over the long-term worth of an item before its acquisition. Encourage them to prioritize their needs over momentary desires.





The role of caretakers and educators

Leading through example

Parents and educators wield a pivotal role in imparting financial wisdom to children. Lead by illustration by showcasing responsible fiscal practices such as budgeting, saving, and making judicious spending choices. Engage children in familial financial dialogues to grant them insight into real-world financial scenarios and the decision-making process.

Embedding financial education in schools

Champion the inclusion of financial education in school curricula. Advocate for the provision of programs or courses that educate children about money management, budgeting, and fundamental financial concepts. Collaborate with educators to develop captivating and interactive lessons tailored to diverse age groups and learning styles.

