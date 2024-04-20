Tanzanian movie star Yusuph Mlela aims higher

Popular Tanzanian movie actor and model Yusuph Mlela is eyeing greater success in the industry through more collaboration with Kenyan artistes and stars from other countries.

Mlela, who is also a professional boxer, is determined to further his boxing career by getting more professional fights both locally and internationally.

His latest boxing contest was in February this year in Dar es Salaam.

He intends to use his experience as a director and producer in the last two decades to take the Bongo movie industry to greater heights.

Speaking to the Saturday Nation earlier this week, he said his major ambition was to mentor up-and-coming movie actors.

"Having done many movies in the past 20 years, I am more inspired to mentor and encourage many more. It is no doubt clear that most of them are challenged by the lack of resources and exposure and this the time to support them, "he said.

The 38- year-old Mlela, who has acted in over 100 movies, says among the top ones are Diversion of Love (2007), Miracle Love (2009), Payback (2010), Black Sundaÿ ( 2010), Chumo' ( 2011), Nifute Machozi. ( 2013), I know You (2014) and Red Cross ( 2016) ..

He was inspired and worked in his early stages with legendary Bongo movie stars like Steven Kanumba and Haji Adam. On the international scene, he admired the works of renowned American actor Denzel Washington.

Popular Tanzanian movie actor and model Yusuph Mlela. Photo credit: Pool

"It wasn’t easy but I got encouragement and support in many from many Bongo film producers, " he said.

Mlela has won several movie awards amongst them Best Upcoming Actor in the Ndovu Awards.

He also recalled having travelled to Kenya some years ago when he took part in the production of a film series.

"I still look forward to returning to Kenya to take part in more movie productions in the near future, " he said.

Some of Mlela’s co- Bongo movie actors include Irene Uwoya, Hemed Suleiman, Wema Sepetu, Charles Magari, Jackline Pentzel, Mwisho Mwampamba, Blandina Chagula, Nice Mohamed, Riyama Ally, Wastara Juma, Juma Kilwoko, Jacob Stephen, Vincent Kigosi, and Jacquline Wolper.

Most of them double as actors and movie producers.

Bongo movies have been popular on most of the TV channels across East and Central Africa. This is especially in the Kiswahili-speaking countries.

Notably Kenya TV channels like TV47 and K24 are among those airing the Bongo movies.

Elsewhere, The Braeburn Theatre on Gitanga Road in Nairobi will next Saturday host the Engage: Comeback show. It will feature performances by Patricia Kihoro, Dickson Migiro, Martin Munyua, Njoki Kariuki and Jason Runo. Entrance is Sh2,000.