Special peace concert set for Nakuru

A special peace concert ahead of the August 9 General Election in Kenya dubbed “Mimi Mkenya- Elections Bila Noma” will be held today at the Nakuru Athletic Club.

The show will feature performances by gospel star Mercy Masika, Evelyn Wanjiru, Nadia Mukami, Sauti Sol, Octopizzo, Trio Mio and DJ Joe Mfalme. Mercy Masika is expected to be on the frontline with some of her popular songs like Mwema and Shule. Wanjiru has popular tracks like Utukufu and Ahsante, while Nadia Mukami has lined up t tracks like Wangu and Roho Mbaya’.

Members of the Sauti Sol group are set to perform some of their popular songs like Extravaganza and Suzanna.

It is expected to be a day of sharing peace messages during the free show organised by the Nation Media Group in conjunction with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission of Kenya and the European Centre for Electoral Support. This is alongside several other organisations which have been involved in the peace mission efforts this week in Nakuru County. Gates opened at 10 am.

Elsewhere, members of the Them Mushrooms band of the Jambo Bwana hit song, who is currently on a tour of England, are due to stage another show on August 6. The shows are a build-up to activities to mark the 50th-anniversary celebrations since the formation of the group set for December 12.

Band leader John Katana said they would return to Kenya later after completion of the UK tour for more shows across various counties.

Meanwhile, for Jazz fans in Nairobi, Classical Jazz Events Kenya will tomorrow host the Nairobi Jazz Festival at the Westwood Hotel in Westlands. It will be an afternoon of the best of Jazz music with various Jazz artistes set to stage a VIP performance.

Elsewhere, lovers of county music and other oldies will today enjoy the “Sundowner Sunset Date” at the Park in Kitengela. There will be a special performance by popular country musician Sir Elvis alongside radio presenters Catherine Ndonye and John Obongo Junior.

The show, which is themed on the popular KBC Radio English service “Sundowner” started at 1pm. Also expected to perform will be radio DJ John Karani from 3pm.

Sir Elvis is best known for his song Loving Man alongside his other compositions and cover versions by others. Elsewhere in Nairobi, the Bilenge Musica Du Congo led by Darzee Kalend perfoms every Friday and Saturday at the Hera Aqua Gardens in Kileleshwa.