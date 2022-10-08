Rhumba fans to celebrate Franco Luambo Makiadi's 33rd anniversary

For fans of the legendary Congolese musician Franco Luambo Makiadi, next Wednesday will be an important day as they mark the 33rd anniversary of his death.

Franco, who was the leader of the legendary TP OK Jazz, remains one of the most celebrated African musicians with his vast discography.

In Kinshasa, his family members and some of his counterparts are expected to mark the day by laying wreaths at his graveside at the Gombe Cemetery.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, Kinshasa-based musician Sedjokha Tshomba, pointed out that though no major tribute concert had been planned, most radio, TV and some live bands would play some of his favourite songs.

Kenyan FM radio and TV stations will be expected to dedicate rhumba sessions to Franco’s music beginning this weekend.

Notably, veteran broadcaster Fred Obachi Machoka (Citizen Radio and TV), Francis Luchivya (Milele FM), DJ Kennedy Ontuga (Le Grand Molakisi of Inka FM) and Haggai Isanya (Mulembe FM) are among those expected in the frontline in Franco tribute shows.

Some of Franco’s popular songs include Azda, Fabrice, Mario, 12, 600 lettres, Sandoka, Non, Tres Impoli and Mamou.

During the best years of Franco's musical career, which spanned from 1956 to 1989, when he died in a Belgian hospital, he built two formidable groups out of his TPOK Jazz Band.

There was the "travelling TPOK Jazz", (which he led) which was based in Brussels, and the second which was based in Kinshasa. It was under the leadership of Lutumba Simaro Massiya.

When it came to grooming singers, TP OK Jazz was only rivalled by Tabu Ley’s Afrisa International. Singers like Pepe Ndombe, Sam Mangwana and Kiesse Diambu are known to have performed in between the two bands.