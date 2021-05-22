How do we remember a public intellectual of Ochieng’s stature?

Sunday Nation columnist Philip Ochieng.

The late Philip Ochieng.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Tom Odhiambo

What you need to know:

  • As a leading Kenyan public intellectual, Ochieng wrote dispassionately on a variety of issues.
  • Ochieng will not go in peace because misuse/abuse of words continue to cause heartache, pain, suffering, destruction or death.

Today eulogists repeat the cliché ‘go in peace’, without thinking why the departed needs to be in peace. Does it mean the deceased had lived a troubled life? Or what peace are we wishing someone who has embarked on a journey that we, the living, can only speculate about?

