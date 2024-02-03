Congolese guitarist Papa Noel's moving appeal to fans

Veteran France-based Congolese guitarist Papa Noel Nedule is back in the limelight but not on a good note. The composer of the popular TPOK Jazz hit song, Tangawisi, who is recuperating in hospital, recently sent out a passionate appeal for assistance from his fans, fellow musicians and DR Congo government officials in Kinshasa.

In an emotional video clip posted online, by the mercurial guitarist and composer's associate, he briefly reached out to his fans globally.

The ailing star, who has been living in France for more than three decades, has been off the music stage due to his poor health. Not much had been heard of him during live concerts in recent years.

Now, he has also reached out to his family members back in DR Congo to let them know about his plight as he is bedridden. Having been away from home for so long, he says some of his property may have been disposed of without his knowledge.

For the last few weeks, Papa Noel has been hospitalised in Grigny, (Essonne), France where he lives with his family.

Speaking to Saturday Nation from Brussels, Belgium, fellow musician Dizzy Mandjeku Lengo confirmed Papa Noel’s illness. Like Papa Noel, Dizzy is also now been hospitalised.

“I'm admitted at a Brussels hospital recovering from a recent mild stroke, " Dizzy said.

He also clarified that contrary to popular belief, Papa Noel’s name (born Antoine Nedule Monswet ) had nothing to do with Christmas day, but a stage name from his mentor Leon Bukasa.

“I recall Papa Noel telling me it was the legendary Leon Bukasa who gave him the 'Papa Noel' stage name, which was spelt the reverse of his own Leon name,” he said.

Dizzy also recounted how Papa Noel had left Franco Luambo's TPOK Jazz band shortly after he joined the group in 1983.

Notably, Dizzy was inspired to join the group through the efforts of singer Bumba Massa who was a close confidant of Franco.

From then, Papa Noel now in his early 80s has been pursuing a solo career in Europe.

During his hey days with the TPOK Jazz band he was among the top guitarists playing alongside other such as Lutumba Simaro, Makos Kindundi, Gerry Dialungana, Thierry Mantuika, Mpudi Decca and Flavian Makabi. Besides Tangawisi, Papa Noel is also known for some of his other big songs, including Bon Samaritain, Malou, Juliana, Lolita and Kizungu zungu. Like Simaro, the long-serving deputy TPOK Jazz boss, Papa Noel maintained a background role on the stage as a guitarist, composer and arranger.

Before joining TPOK Jazz in 1978, he had stints with Leon Bukasa’s group, Orchestre Rock-A-Mambo Jazz, Orchestre Les Bantous de Le Capitale, African Jazz and his group Orchestre Bamboula .