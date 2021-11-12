Civil society and crucial role it plays in governance

Irungu Houghton

Mr Irungu Houghton, author of the book ‘Dialogue & Dissent.’

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Magesha Ngwiri

Consultant editor

What you need to know:

  • Essentially, civil society is a humongous lobby that seeks to keep government excesses in check through direct advocacy.
  • That is one of the principal reasons why relationships between civil society and the powers-that-be are almost always highly adversarial.

Taking potshots at civil society has been a favourite pastime of many a commentator, especially when its views do not exactly align with the prevailing political correctness. However, it turns out that this knee-jerk opposition may be ill-advised, especially because it is - except in authoritarian states - an essential component of good governance and its views should be taken into consideration by both the Executive and the Legislature.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.