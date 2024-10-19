All set for the Kitale Film Week 2025

Arrangements are underway for the third edition of Kitale Film Week, which will be held from February 2 to 9, 2025.

According to Peter Pages Bwire, the festival director and founder, the deadline for film submissions from filmmakers across Africa is November 15.

Similarly, he unveiled three renowned industry professionals who will form part of the selection committee. The three, David Tosh Gitonga, Pierrick Chabi, and Cassaandra Onwualu, will help get the best films submitted by then.

As for Kenyan Tosh Gitonga, he is a filmmaker and founder of Primary Pictures, with over two decades of experience in the industry. One of his most reputable roles was directing the “Nairobi Half-Life” film which was released in 2012. It was the Kenyan entry for the Best Foreign Language Oscar at the 85th Academy Awards.

While Nigerian film producer Cassandra Onwualu, brings a wealth of experience in promoting and distributing African films to international markets. She is a marketing and distribution strategist. Notably, she has been behind the success, of films like ‘Gwoza’, and ‘The Wait’.

These three professionals will team up with others in the industry like festival competition manager Wangui Ngunjiri, Uganda film curator Joel Tugaineyo and Tunga Media Afrika founder Makandi Mbae.