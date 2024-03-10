All set for Lokassa ya Mbongo’s first death anniversary

For fans of the legendary Congolese guitarist Lokassa ya Mbongo, next week will be a time to team up to mark the first anniversary of his death. With no major concert lined up most of the fans are expected to celebrate his music online.

The great guitarist and composer who died in the USA in March last year was buried after several months' delay in Kinshasa last December. His eventual burial came as a relief to his family members who had been agonising over the delay.

Uncertainty over his funeral date ever since his body was flown back to Kinshasa from the USA in April last year where he died was seen as one of the reasons for his low-key burial ceremony.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, US-based Congolese musician Wawali Bonane noted that like most of his counterparts they would be marking Lokassa’s first anniversary on a rather low key.

"Since most of us haven’t planned anything major we opted to plan something bigger in the near future to celebrate Lokassa’s music. However we will join his fans and the rest online in remembering him next week,’’ he said.

Wawali was among those who attended Lokaasa’s funeral service that was held at the Conner Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Centre in Nashua, New Hampshire, USA. Others who teamed up with Wawali at the funeral service were fellow musicians Mekanisi Modero and Ngouma Lokito.

Before settling in the USA, Lokassa was based in Paris, France where he was the band leader of the Soukous Stars band. Some of his popular compositions include Marie Jose, Monica and Sophia.

The Soukous Stars band featured others like Yondo Sister, Shimita El Diego, Balou Canta, Ngouma Lokito and Dally Kimoko.

In Kenya later next week some FM radio stations and TV stations are expected to dedicate shows in remembrance of Lokassa.

