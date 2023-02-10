All set for African Night Festival in England

UK-based Tanzanian musician Saidi Tumba Kanda will next Saturday be among the highlights during an African Night Festival at the Rose Hill in Brighton, England.

Saidi and his Mvula Mandondo Tolekaa group are expected to perform alongside several other artistes in the show from 7pm to end at 12am (UK time).

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, Saidi expressed his delight at having been given the opportunity to perform at another international festival in England.

Last year he was among the UK- based African artistes who backed the legendary Grace Jones during a UK tour. Also backing Grace was London-based Congolese guitarist and producer Fiston Lusambo.

Saidi had earlier performed at a show at Westminster Abbey that was dedicated to Queen Eliza-beth and the Duke of Edinburgh.

“We have been engaged in regular rehearsals with a view to giving our fans the best during the forthcoming show,” Saidi said.

One of the notable artistes to perform alongside him will be DJ John Warr (Afrobass). Warr, who specialises in afro-tropical music, has weekly live music stream shows that are broadcast global-ly from Brighton.

Saidi, an accomplished percussionist and his Mvula Mandondo Tolekaa group specialise in traditional folklore blended. They have featured in various African music festivals during the more than 30 years Saidi has lived in England.

Notably, prior to going solo, Saidi was formerly with the legendary Tanzanian Orch Super Matim-ila band as a kongas (tumba) player that was led by legendary Dr Remmy Ongala Sura Mbaya. The Super Matimila is known for songs like Kifo, Mariam Wangu and Muziki Asili Yake Wapi.

In England, besides working alongside Fiston Lusambo, he has teamed up with others like the legendary guitarist and composer Mose Fan Fan (of Papa Lolo hit song fame) and Bukina Faso ‘Mboka Liya’.