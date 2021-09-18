A 9/11 tennis battle marks a major teenage and multicultural victory

Leylah Annie Fernandez

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada celebrates with the runner-up trophy after being defeated by Emma Raducanu of Great Britain during their Women's Singles final match on Day Thirteen of the 2021 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 11, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Photo credit: AFP
By  Austin Bukenya

Last Saturday, September 11, 2021, was the 20th anniversary of “Nine Eleven”, the infamous date when Osama bin Laden’s Al-Qaeda super-terrorists staged a horrendous attack on the USA, killing nearly 3,000 people. Americans commemorate this horror solemnly every year.

