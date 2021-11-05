150 years of journalism in East Africa: Pioneers tell their tales

The cover of the book 'Pioneers, Rebels and a few Villains: 150 Years of Journalism in Eastern Africa' edited by Charles Onyango-Obbo.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Kevin Maina

Communication and Media student

Kenyatta University

What you need to know:

  • One of the aims of the book is to recognise and put on record the forgotten journalists who paved way for the new age of journalism in Eastern Africa.
  • In one of the most compelling chapters, the book sheds light on one of the biggest discrepancies in journalism: Gender disparity.

There are few professions in our world filled with unsung heroes; heroes who are willing to fly too close to the sun and risk melting. They risk burn-out due to exhaustion, all in the name of feeding an entitled beast with an infinite capacity that relentlessly asks for more.

