‘Kenya ni Yangu’ calls for sanity in these electioneering times

Tabu Osusa

Ketebul Music founding director Tabu Osusa at his studio on August 30, 2017

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Tom Odhiambo

These electioneering times are emotional spells. A word or two might cause alarm, might lead to mayhem, and may lead to death. Over what, really? Just because of a vote. Yes, one vote. For it is exactly one vote that each registered voter in Kenya has, and what she or he will cast.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.