Uganda's Ghetto Kids a step away from making history

The Triplets Ghetto Kids, a Ugandan dance group, is just a step away from winning the 16th edition of Britain’s Got Talent show after their impressive display during the semi-finals at the Hammersmith Apollo entertainment venue in London, UK, on Wednesday.

The Ugandan dancers had earlier on in April made history after receiving a Golden buzzer from judge Bruno Tonioli, which was also their first attempt in the competition.

The buzzer sent them straight to the semi-finals, skipping the boot camp stage of the competition.

Stellar show

Their performance last evening didn’t just impress Tonioli alone but the rest of the judges as well. It was energetic, well-scripted, and full of skills.

Clad in a yellow patterned African attire with a Ugandan flag on a customised stage that showed a typical local Ugandan village homestead, the group meant business with their dance moves on a medley of upbeat songs.