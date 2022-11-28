Gospel singer Kambua announces she is pregnant

Award-winning Gospel singer Kambua Mathu has posted a photo of her baby bump, announcing that she is expecting her third child.

Posting a photo of herself in a white dress, the former Citizen TV host shared, “He restores us. He heals us. He makes all things beautiful.”

Early last year, Kambua lost her second child and took some time off to mourn the loss of her baby boy.

The musician wedded her Pastor Jackson Mathu in 2012 and they had their first child seven years later. They named him Nathaniel Muhoro and Kambua referred to him as her miracle baby.

The Nishikilie hit maker shared that before she gave birth, she experienced online ridicule, was cyber bullied and received mean comments for not having a child.

In 2020, Kambua announced that she was expecting her second child and posted a photo of her baby bump saying, “God of Sarah… God of Hannah…God of KAMBUA! Just when I thought you had done too much…! YOU did it again!”

The announcement would be followed by the release of a new song, Neema, in which Kambua sang that it was by grace she became a mother.

Sadly, she lost baby Malachi Mathu a few days after he was born.

In a post, Kambua shared that doctors tried their best to save him.

“Malachi is now free from pain and any worldly care. Our tears fall freely because our hearts are broken beyond words. But our faith and hope remain unshaken because we have our trust in a dependable God. A good, good father. We may not know how to navigate the days ahead, but God does. And so we trust him, a moment at a time.

“Malachi Manundu Muthiga Mathu. You were deeply loved, and will forever be remembered. Your father, your mommy, and your brother Nathaniel will carry you in our hearts always,” her message read.

Going through the grieving process took a toll on her, with Kambua saying that the reactions she saw from the society made it difficult for her to heal.

“Child loss is so taboo. I have learned this first hand and also through people I love who’ve walked the journey. The stigma, the shame, the criticism, the judgement, the endless questions and unsolicited advice. But I have learned to guard my peace fiercely and at all costs,” she wrote.

Months after, Kambua got a custom ring made in remembrance of her son.

“I wanted something precious but also functional. Something I could always wear and remember that Malachi was here,” she said.