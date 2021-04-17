Saturday_Magazine

Women tenderpreneurs: The inside story of fast money, sex, bribery, and domination

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Investigations by the Saturday Magazine show that public procurement is largely a dirty and muddy world where women are dragged through the mud, extorted, sexualised, and degraded.
  • Tempted by easy money, many women realise too late that they have to pay with their minds, bodies, and in some instances their life

Dianah Kajuju remembers the morning of March 3, 2019 with a shiver. She had not slept for two nights in a row. "I was restless. My future looked bleak. I was like thin ice that was melting away too fast under the sun. I didn't know who to turn to or what to do next," says the 34-year-old single mother of two.

