Watching my dad suffer from mental illness, inspired me to pursue psychology

Dr Susan Gitau, 49. Having encountered poverty when growing up in Kiandutu slums, she has dedicated her life to serve the needy. Photo | Pool


By  Nancy Waithera

  • She grew up in Kiandutu Slums, the biggest informal settlement in Kiambu County. Today, Dr. Susan Gitau, 49 is a leading doctor in Counselling Psychology, a lecturer at Africa Nazarene University
  • She is the founder of Susan Gitau Counselling Foundation (SGCF) dedicated to helping the needy in the society

In 1980, Dr. Susan Gitau’s father was diagnosed with a mental illness, a condition that caused them to relocate from a company resident house in Thika to Kiandutu slums. The traumatic experiences she encountered watching her father struggle birthed the passion to create mental awareness in the community and support the needy with basic needs and education.

