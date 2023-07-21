Thinking of a staycation? Here is the ultimate destination

A few weeks ago, I came across research by the hospitality group Accor that reveals that Britons are prioritising travel despite the hard economic times. To them, a holiday is a human right.





I had been desiring a staycation for months and this

affirmed my plans for a week's break from work, household chores, and everything in between. Also, there was an important milestone to celebrate. We all deserve a holiday even when we are feeling more broke than ever. Don’t, we?



As my partner and I scoured the internet for the perfect getaway destination, we had one rule. It had to be a place that was kitted like a home—with books to read as we sipped mojitos, sun loungers, and tranquility.



When we think of perfect places for holidays, we are likely to think beyond Kenya. But forget going abroad for a moment. Let’s take a trip to Malindi.



Located about 20 minutes from Malindi International airport is Lion in the sun billionaire retreat. To get here, we were picked at the airport by two of their staff; their smiles radiating warmth and hospitality. It was a short yet mesmerising drive through Kilifi County countryside.



The mood at the retreat was an ethereal tranquility and it exerted its charm on a girl that was burnt out and longed to connect with nature, self, and partner. The retreat has both villas and standard rooms.

Located in Malindi, Lion in the Sun Retreat is a perfect place to recharge and unwind. Photos| Lilys Njeru

As we are taken around the villas, chilled house music played on the sound system; the staff dressed in relaxed beige shorts and white shirts that encapsulated the coastal vibes.



At the heart of each villa, a resplendent and private swimming pool is poised right outside and is ideal for a morning dip or an evening sanctuary for connection. For those who opt for the standard rooms, there is a secluded seating area and two swimming pools shareable among other guests. I loved that they even had a theatre room where guests could watch films or read from their huge collection of books. The villas have makuti thatched roofs, a nod to the coastal culture. Around the retreat, there are pergolas which are perfect for outside sitting.



There are many excursions in Malindi. Like visiting the marine national park, Marafa hell’s Kitchen, the Portuguese church, and the white beaches. But for this trip, we were not keen on any exploration activities outside the retreat. Instead, I took photos. Loads of selfies. But isn’t this what you do when in a picturesque place?





One of the most interesting aspects of this retreat is that guests can access Billionaire Resort, also owned by the facility, and located in the same neighbourhood. I liked that we could have meals at any of the facilities. There are shuttles to pick and drop guests at their convenience but if you can cycle, there are chic bicycles at either of the hotels for use at no extra cost. At the resort side, there's also a tennis court. It is also on this side that one can access the beach. Interestingly, I had so much fun just sitting at the pools that I didn't go to the beach, and no regrets!



A health experience I had was attending yoga sessions that are complimentary for guests at the hotel and offered every Saturday. This was my first yoga session and I loved it! After the exercises, I went to the spa for a hydromassage session; also, a first. While this is at an extra cost, I would highly recommend it.



Lion in the Sun retreat is the kind of place that you go when you have a book project to complete, a big decision that you want to make, or are seeking connections.





Supermodel Naomi Campbell told architectural digest in 2021 that this is where she comes to when she needs to unplug as she owns one of the villas. We did the yoga sessions right outside her home!





The architecture of this place; vaulted cathedral ceilings, oversized Latika lanterns, and carved doors became enchanting conversation starters with other guests and staff. Everyone was affable and the staff work hard to create unforgettable memories for their guests.





In an informal chat with one of the concierge staff, we found ourselves mesmerised by the allure of a vintage Land Rover. Little did we know that he had a delightful surprise in store for us. You should have seen my grin as we traversed the town on our way back to the airport, in a car that held stories from many decades ago within its steel frame.





The one thing that stained my experience was the retreat’s menu. The ala carte menu had an emphasis on continental cuisine, leaning toward Italian dishes which I have a love-hate relationship with. Granted that exploration is an integral part of travelling, I missed my familiar flavours. With the increase in domestic tourists, they promised to put this into consideration.