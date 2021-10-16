The top things I wish I knew before starting to trade in forex

Sylvia Muchai is the founder of Sylvia’s Traders Lounge, a consultancy firm based in Nairobi that provides consultancy services on online foreign exchange and the financial markets. Photo | Pool

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Sylvia Muchai is the founder of Sylvia’s Traders Lounge, a consultancy firm based in Nairobi that provides advisory services on online foreign exchange and the financial markets such as commodities, energies, equities, stock indices, ETFs (exchange traded funds) and options trading

Sylvia Muchai is the founder of Sylvia’s Traders Lounge, a consultancy firm based in Nairobi that provides advisory services on online foreign exchange and the financial markets such as commodities, energies, equities, stock indices, ETFs (exchange traded funds) and options trading

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.