I started reading novels when I turned 10. My first ever novel series was The Harry Potter Series by J.K. Rowling.





I read to broaden my fantasies and vocabulary. I’m always proud to learn a word or two that I’ll throw in the midst of a conversation and gloat when someone asks me for the meaning.





I read two books in a month. One personal and one for the book club. Whenever I feel overwhelmed, I read to escape and calm myself down. I also love winding down in the evening with a good book.





I am a proud member and co-founder of the Rotaract Club of Lang’ata Book Club. Reading alone is good, but imagine the joy of sharing the differing views and opinions of a book. It’s absolutely thrilling watching someone get animated when they narrate something they related to in the novel. That’s my dream love story.

I am truly blessed to have been able to cross paths with Mary Nekesa. We started this book club together and we turned one year in July!





We read one book a month covering different themes and genres. We hold virtual reviews on Google meet on the last Wednesday of every month because the members have tight schedules and are from different places. We are 118 members, but about 30 are active avid readers. We read all genres—African literature, biographies, romance, and thrillers.





As an individual, I am reading The Sex Lives of African Women by Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah. I have heard raving reviews about this book and I was so elated when I got my hands on it. This book has opened my mind even

further to what I already knew about sexuality. The book is a collection of stories from different women with their experiences and I would advise someone to read it with an open mind to see how important these experiences have been to the women.





With other members of the book club, we are reading The Time Traveler’s Wife by Audrey Niffenegger. This book is very thought-provoking. We move back and forth through time thereby exploring how our choices can influence our future or the idea of life being pre-determined.





This is very exciting for lovers of science fiction. There is an added cherry on top as it also explores the romance between a man and a woman which spans over decades, and since we are travelling over time, it doesn't really seem like it.