The lawyer who has found her love language in cooking

Food blogger Juliet Kane in one of her recent shoots for her blog Kane's Kitchen Affair. Photo | Pool

By  Karen Muriuki

What you need to know:

  • 24-year-old Juliet Kane is a self-taught food blogger, content creator and the face behind the famous Kanes Kitchen Affair brand

“I did a diploma in video production for about a year in 2014. Late in September 2014, I enrolled into Law school at Kenyatta university, and graduated in 2018. In the midst of securing my degree, I started my cooking and blogging platform to share my love for cooking and content creation,” Juliet says. 

