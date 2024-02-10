Salome Bukachi,

Prof Salome Bukachi: What I learnt from my mum who took all 12 of us to school

 Salome Bukachi, an associate professor at the University of Nairobi’s Institute of Anthropology, Gender and African Studies.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Pauline Ongaji 

What you need to know:

  • Being the second born in a family of 12, she felt she needed to give her parents space to pay fees for her other siblings.

  • Prof Bukachi advises women in the science space not to allow themselves to be intimidated by the men who dominate that field.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Prof Bukachi: What I learnt from my mum who took all 12 of us to school

    Salome Bukachi,

  2. PREMIUM Femicide: ‘How we escaped death in abusive marriages’

  3. PREMIUM Why Kenya has cut its appetite for Chinese fish

    Tilapia

  4. PREMIUM Claim of plot to kill Ruto shook me: ex-CS

    Former Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki

  5. PREMIUM Grace Nzioka: The no-nonsense judge in Monica Kimani murder case

    High Court Judge Grace Nzioka