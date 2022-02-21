Breaking News: Surrender guns or face arrest, DCI warns Wanjigi

My wife is cheating with her ex-boyfriend, his wife sent the evidence

My wife is cheating with her ex-boyfriend, his wife sent the evidence. Photo | Photosearch

What you need to know:

I feel cheated and betrayed.  I am on the verge of saying is enough and calling it quits on our marriage.

We have been married for a few years now.  Recently, I received a call from a woman who alleged that my wife had an affair with her husband. She had all sorts of evidence: audio clip, photos, video clips and a bank statement showing money that her husband has been sending to my wife.  She is her ex-boyfriend. I feel cheated and betrayed.  I am on the verge of saying is enough and calling it quits on our marriage. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.