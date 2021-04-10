Pool

Saturday_Magazine

Prime

More men in Kenya are shunning marriage. This is what’s at stake

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to Dr. Dennis Shilabukha, an anthropologist at the University of Nairobi, social dynamics have evolved thus creating a lot of choices on marriage, including whether one will marry or not
  • Human beings socially operate under gatekeepers. If the gatekeepers who would push men into marriage are no longer around, it becomes easy to keep away from marriage

By all means, 36-year-old Brian Ochieng' would be considered an eligible bachelor. He is easy-going, kindhearted, and charming. He is well educated and has just completed a Master's degree. He lives in his own bungalow in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, and has a well-paying job as a tax and financial consultant in Nairobi.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.