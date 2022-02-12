It’s time women took the first step in love

It’s time women took the first step in love . Photo | Photosearch

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

Is it time for us to go back to the lessons of our youth, when we were carefree and not so jaded that making the first move looked like submission or a losing move in a power play?

When I was younger, I was never really the chick who had a Valentine. But you can be sure I was sending them. And I wasn’t the one who would send to my friends or sijui my mom, no. I was usually targeting the top three hottest boys in class, and then my best friend who I was secretly in love with. I was in a small school, so my class had about seven boys. I liked to cover all my bases. And boy, my Valentines were elaborate. Everyone could usually tell who the Valentine was from because they were so over the top. And – fun fact – I was in a Christian school, so my Valentines would always have Bible verses in them. A la ‘Happy Valentines! Song of Solomon 8:7: Many waters cannot quench love, neither can the floods drown it.’ I had lines.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.