Is the thick trend pushing more young women to be obese?

By  MERCY KAVUTHA

  • 38 per cent of women aged 15-35 are either overweight or obese
  • Today, we are actively participating in a culture of big-tent beauty
  • A decade after Instagram was launched, the crown for most desirable read Instagrammable body type has squarely fallen onto Thick
  • Health experts say lifestyle diseases are on the rise in young females

As a child, I was convinced my body wasn't programmed to be chubby. Though my mother was a dexterous cook and I gobbled each meal mercilessly, as luck would have it, I consistently found myself, well, slim. I maintained this inner resolution until about a few months ago when I found myself at a local kiosk purchasing three packs of spaghetti noodles. An acquaintance I hadn't seen in almost a year showed up and he suddenly proceeded to clamorously announce, "the heavy-set look is a bomb on you, I like it!" lightly pinching my left arm while at it. A revelation I had no choice but to respond with nervous giggling followed by a swift adieu.

