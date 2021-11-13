I quit a lucrative job in real estate to heal people through powerful words

Shazmeen Hussein Bank's journey began 10 years ago. Then, she was struggling with her personal relationship within herself and her love life.

"I wanted the answers to life and to know how I would take these painful moments and make them mean something to me. I knew that there must have been so many other people struggling like me," she says.

Shazmeen knew that she had to do the work in order for her to get the life she so desperately wanted to experience. She began to change her perspective, and as people around noticed her new outlook, they started asking for advice, on how they too could transform, which she would share happily.

"I still remember the day I was sitting at work and I realised that I had to quit because I knew my calling had been awakened in my own healing and I needed to impact and inspire many more," she says.

After years of being a realtor, she believes that we all have a purpose in life and often it will come and whisper to you.

"The voice will call you and you need to listen and trust it. When I left being a real estate salesperson, I had no doubt my journey would be one of many challenges but joyful. It will be uncertain yet fulfilling. I knew at 24 that there was no way I was going to wake up every day and do something that was not in my calling. From a young age, I was always the girl that gave advice, even in the family. Funny enough, even as a realtor, I would end up connecting with people when they came in to buy a property, and somehow, they would open up and I would hear a voice inside always guiding me on how to help them."

So, she began certifying first as a life coach, then as a master life coach, master hypnotist, master bio-stress feedback practitioner, time-paradigm techniques practitioner, Neurolinguistic Programming, NLP, Master Practitioner, EQ specialist, and finally completed the Tony Robbins Mastery University which promotes life-long learning to help one create their most extraordinary life. Shazmeen is also certified in all three levels of Reiki— an energy healing technique that uses energy to heal and create.

"I wanted to help show people how possible healing was, how possible it was to really unleash their buried selves to be who they are meant to be. As I began coaching people, I saw how so many people were struggling in their own marriages and relationships. Having healed and reconciled with my husband back then, I knew that healing was possible for anyone."

She adds, "I started coaching couples on the edge, ready to get divorced and bringing them back together as well as helping many couples understand that they could have the relationships they wanted. I also coached couples that were ready to get divorced but needed to do it with some form of humanity, while others were struggling with infidelity, and others with a lack of intimacy in their marriages."

When Shazmeen saw the world suffer from Covid-19, it dawned on her how much she wanted to impact more lives, especially those who could not afford coaching sessions. She went on to have a radio show on NRG Radio called The Vent where she speaks and inspires.

"The hunger that people had to learn and implement what I was teaching moved me. People were creating results just through me helping whenever they message me directly on my socials. In the last year, I have been in media, I have never charged, and I am not about to, for anyone who writes in and needs my help. It's my way of giving back to life for allowing me to be on this path," she says.

Having spent almost 10 years doing one on one sessions, Shazmeen says she now feels called to really impact and educate as many people as she could through bigger platforms.

"My one-on-one sessions have really opened my eyes to experiences that no certification can give you. However, I feel now I am in a place where I want to be a voice to more than four clients a day. I want to impact and reach bigger audiences and inspire more. It's been an honour to give advice to someone who trusts me to guide them or put them in a direction for a new change in their lives even without meeting them," Shazmeen shares.

"I have grown to love the audience, the people. They are so hungry to be greater and so vulnerable when they feel lost, that this has allowed me to serve them in a way that has been so satisfying," she adds.

Does everyone need a life coach then?

"Not everyone needs one, but not everyone knows that having one is incredible. You now have someone to be accountable to and someone that gives you strategies that you can use. You are no longer alone figuring life out. You have someone that will show you gently how to get the train back on track," the life coach says.

"As a coach, my job is never to give you answers but allow you to see it was within you all along. My job is not to make you reliant on me, but to empower the weakened facets within you to strike a balance for healthy and powerful living. Having a coach is having someone that sees your life from a fresh perspective, giving you a break from feeling alone."

Her advice to anyone wanting to join her field is simple.

"If you do it for money, you will be miserable and so will be your clients. Choose this role because you know deep inside, you were born to serve and help. There will be many times you'll have to do it for free because you cannot refuse to help someone just because they can't afford your price. This role is a test from God and you have to be of service to the people. You have to love people. You have to want to connect with people, see what they are struggling with, have confidence, and know that you can impact them to have an extraordinary life."

