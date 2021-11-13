I quit a lucrative job in real estate to heal people through powerful words

35-year-old Shazmeen Hussein Bank is a strategic life, relationship and intimacy coach, a radio host and NatGeo’s top 85 photographers. Photo | Pool

By  Karen Muriuki

What you need to know:

  • 35-year-old Shazmeen Hussein Bank is a strategic life, relationship, and intimacy coach, a radio host, and NatGeo's top 85 photographers

Shazmeen Hussein Bank's journey began 10 years ago. Then, she was struggling with her personal relationship within herself and her love life. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.