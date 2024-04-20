Personal finance

I earn Sh45,000 but only get Sh22,000 because of a loan I misused. What should I do?

I would like to have a better grasp on my finances and buy land, buy my own car, and start investing.

Photo credit: Pool
Simon Mburu

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • I spend all the Sh22,000 paying rent, transport, food and tithe.
  • I get about Sh15,000 from side hustles, but I can’t account for this money either.
  • I would like to have a better grasp on my finances and buy land, buy my own car, and start investing.

