How self-care helped me cope with divorce and business failure









Sometimes life happens as it did to Awour Atego. Awour is a stunning youthful-looking 35-year-old mother of one who has experienced a double loss – divorce and loss of a thriving business. To get herself on a healing process, she decided to indulge in plenty of self-care practices, especially massage therapy and overall beauty care. It works, she says. Awour is based at Tranquillity Spa in Lavington, Convent Drive.





How did your life change after your divorce?

My divorce brought about many changes. First, I faced divorce stigma which nothing can prepare you for. Secondly, there was a financial dip and debt. Thirdly, the court battle was gruesome. All this affected me adversely. There was stress, self-searching, fears, anxiety and even physical effects such as acidity, insomnia and panic attacks. Not to mention the toll it took on my looks as well.





How did you begin your self-care journey to healing?

After a lot of soul-searching, I realised that I had God and myself, plus a daughter to raise. I needed to be 100 percent ok and sane for my daughter to grow up balanced. I also needed me for myself—confident. I needed my health and wealth back. I, therefore, went all in for self-care, starting with post-divorce counselling offered at the Nairobi Chapel. It was here that it was suggested that I look into healing therapy. Luckily, I was a trained therapist and I knew about massage, reflexology, aromatherapy and other treatments, but I now intended to use them to heal my body and mind.

What specific therapy(s) did you use?

I began with targeted massage like reflexology which touches the reflexes of every body part from the feet. Aromatherapy combined with full massage and reflexology would relax me and improve my mood. To this, I incorporated ‘Hijama’ Japanese therapy which uses cup suction to increase blood circulation. All this helped me to sleep better and to cope with anxiety and panic attacks. My mum told me to step out and smile again. Working in a spa, I decided to indulge in facials, exfoliation, exercise and body rejuvenation. My looks went from haggard and tired to fresh and radiant in a matter of weeks.

Awour Atego is a stunning youthful looking 35-year-old mother of one who has experienced a double loss – divorce and loss of a thriving business

Final word?

This is to inspire all the women out there going through a messy divorce. It is not easy. The pain is real; almost as bad as the death of a spouse, but with stigma. Rise again. Do self-care as part of healing. Get out there and be seen looking good so that the whispers eventually stop. Dress up, go to church and seek God.



