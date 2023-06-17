How different it is to visit Cape Town after the Visa lift

Since January of last year, my friends and I had been manifesting a trip to Cape Town, South Africa. The only worry was the Visa processing requirements, which we knew would be challenging owing to the "weakness" of our Kenyan passport. Some of these requirements can be tortuous and ask for the most absurd things just to frustrate travellers.

Aside from a non-refundable visa processing fee, you may be required to bring a letter from your employer, proof of accommodation booking, a green-feathered chicken, your bank account balance, CRB certificate, flight booking details, your landlord's number, your ex-boyfriend's mobile number, and so on (sic). But, we were determined to undergo the rigorous process.

The revolving cable cars that are used to get to the top of Table Mountain. Photo | Kemzy Kemzy

On January 1, 2023, the visa requirement for Kenyans traveling to South Africa was cancelled. We were unable to contain our happiness. The Kenyan passport now ranks ninth among the most powerful passports in Africa with an index score of 72. In line with that agreement, Kenyans are permitted to stay in South Africa for up to three months as long as they can show proof of a return ticket, yellow fever vaccine, and Covid-19 certificate.

We set a deadline for booking our tickets and accommodation because we are well aware of how challenging coordinating group travel can be. We chose Ethiopian Airways since it fit within our budget and offered us a round-trip journey from Nairobi to Cape Town with a 1-hour layover in Ethiopia for roughly Sh80,000.

The aeroplane was much bigger than I had anticipated. It contained three rows of three seats each, resembling an airbus, and was pleasantly comfortable. We took advantage of the complimentary breakfast that was provided before the two-hour journey to Ethiopia. As soon as we landed, we didn't waste time and quickly located the connecting flight through the busy airport, getting back up for the additional six hours to Cape Town. The complimentary wine came in handy to put us to sleep.

One of the white wines that we sampled at Groot Constantia Wine Estate, South Africa. Photo | Kemzy Kemzy

At last, we arrived in Cape Town. The coastal city is stunningly well-kept, with amazing natural scenery, an abundance of historical attractions, and adventure. After checking in at our Airbnb, the first stop was at "City Pass," a company that plans activities for travellers in South Africa. You can choose your favourite activities from more than 80 attractions, including art museums, city tours, wine tasting, walking tours, marine and wildlife, craft tastings and wine pairing, adventure, cruises, and some premium activities like hopper flights, paragliding, and sand dunes adventure jeep tours, in packages that are available for up to 5 days.

We purchased the R1995 five-day premium pass, which also included access to the Hop-On, Hop-Off sightseeing bus with pre-recorded commentary detailing everything you need to know about the city. Each day's schedule was different, with either an Atlantic Ocean cruise or a tour around the city in the evening as the final excursion.

The highlights of the trip were taking the cable cars up Table Mountain, the most iconic landmark in Cape Town with breathtaking views of the city and the Atlantic Ocean, going on a champagne cruise where we spotted dolphins and whales, and visiting Camps Bay and Clifton Beach. Without a walking tour of the vibrant Bo-kaap homes and a wine tasting at the Groot Constantia Wine Estate, the vacation would not have been complete. We also engaged in activities like beer and chocolate tasting, a canal boat, a sky-HI ride, a sunset ride to Signal Hill, partying on Long Street, and eating local food. We went to the Two Oceans Aquarium, V&A Waterfront, and enjoyed watching penguins and seals.

The cruise ship we used for a champagne sunset cruise in the Atlantic Ocean in Cape Town. Photo | Kemzy Kemzy

Despite all the elegance and beauty, transport in Cape Town is costly. They primarily rely on taxis because there are very few public transportation options available. We also had load shedding, which meant that without solar power or a backup generator, the house would be without electricity for a few hours both during the day and at night.

Cape Town is an incredible destination for any traveller seeking to explore the wonders of the African continent. Whether you're seeking adventure, history, or just a bit of relaxation, this vibrant city is sure to capture your heart. With its stunning natural beauty, beaches, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality, no wonder it is consistently ranked as one of the top destinations in Africa.