Here are proven tips on how to get your child to eat healthy

Here are proven tips on how to get your child to eat healthy. Photo | Photosearch

By  SONA PARMAR

What you need to know:

  • Your job as a parent is to deliver balanced healthy fresh food, and also occasionally have some chocolates/sweets 

With the kids at home so much because of Covid-19, routines have gone out of the window. Having a healthy child doesn’t just mean they’re at a healthy weight; it’s also about establishing a healthy relationship with food. And so long as your child follows a balanced diet 80 percent of the time, I wouldn’t worry too much about the other 20 percent. Your job as a parent is to deliver balanced healthy fresh food, and also occasionally have some chocolates/sweets around the house for your children to dip into if they wish. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.